Telangana

Foundation laid for new R&B guest house

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar participating in the ground breaking ceremony for construction of the new R&B guest house in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar participating in the ground breaking ceremony for construction of the new R&B guest house in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.  

It will house special VVIP suites and conference halls

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new R&B guest house at the existing old building in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Cost of ₹6.5 crore

The guest house is being built at a cost of ₹6.5 crore.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K. Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Collector K. Shashankar, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others were also present.

The new R&B guest house would have special VVIP suites, regular rooms, special conference halls for conduct of meetings with officials, press conference hall and adequate parking area.

The authorities were instructed to complete the construction of the building within one year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 12:17:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/foundation-laid-for-new-rb-guest-house/article30926014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY