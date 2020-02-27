Foundation laid for new R&B guest house

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new R&B guest house at the existing old building in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.
Cost of ₹6.5 crore
The guest house is being built at a cost of ₹6.5 crore.
Zilla Parishad chairperson K. Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Collector K. Shashankar, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others were also present.
The new R&B guest house would have special VVIP suites, regular rooms, special conference halls for conduct of meetings with officials, press conference hall and adequate parking area.
The authorities were instructed to complete the construction of the building within one year.
