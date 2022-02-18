Foundation laid for IT park in Kandlakoya

IT infra being developed in north, eastern parts of Hyderabad as part of GRID policy: KTR

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation for an IT Park in Kandlakoya, as part of the State government’s emphasis on facilitating geographically inclusive growth of the IT industry around Hyderabad.

The facility is a step towards boosting presence of IT industry in the northern parts of Hyderabad, the Minister told the programme in which Labour Minister Malla Reddy, while highlighting the achievements of TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, blamed the Congress and BJP governments of doing little for Telangana.

With 6 lakh sqft of built-up area, the Gateway IT Park of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) will be bigger than Cyber Towers, Mr.Rao said, adding the proposed facility is the beginning of IT growth in north Hyderabad. With the demand for IT office space on the rise, there is a need to plan for further growth. On the occasion, the Minister also handed acceptance letters to 90-plus companies that had applied for office space at the IT Park.

The Minister’s office, in a release, said the park, which can accommodate more than 10,000 employees, is called Gateway IT Park as it is located in Medchal-Malkajgiri district which connects Hyderabad and North Telangana with four highways — the Medak-Narsapur Highway; the Adilabad-Nizamabad-Kamareddy-Medchal Highway; the Ramagundam-Karimnagar-Siddipet-Gajwel-Shameerpet Highway; and the Bhoopalapally-Warangal-Yadadri-Ghatkesar Highway.

Mr.Rao, who also launched the Kompally IT Enterprises Association, said northern Hyderabad boasts of good social infrastructure, several healthcare facilities, universities and good connectivity.

Noting that the foundation was being laid on the Chief Minister’s birthday, he said under his leadership, the State has attracted a plethora of investments, including some of the best new-generation technology firms such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Amazon. Hyderabad has been able to build a brand under the leadership of the Chief Minister, while also setting new benchmarks in the country across various sectors, he said.

While pointing to how the decision of companies to invest in the State translated into thousands of jobs, the Minister told the event, in which a large number of youth had participated, that job seekers should focus on upgrading their skills.