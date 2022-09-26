Foundation day lecture held at CSIR-IICT

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 19:20 IST

The 81st Foundation Day of Council for Industrial Research (CSIR) was celebrated at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) with chair professor at the National Center for Biological Sciences, Bangalore and former director of Indian Institute of Science P. Balaram delivered a talk on ‘Chemistry and Biology in the Age of the Coronavirus’ on the weekend.

Prof. Balaram in his talk, made some important reflections on evolutionary history of the coronavirus. He also narrated that his inquisitiveness led to know more about the discoverer of coronavirus Dorothy Hamre.

Dr. Hamre actually published her first report on coronavirus as early as in the year 1966. He also emphasised the importance of chemistry in every aspect of life.

CSIR-IICT Director D Srinivasa Reddy, in his welcome address, said CSIR’s eight decades of service to the nation is coinciding with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, and culminating under the leadership of “our first woman Director General of CSIR N. Kalaiselvi”. He also spoke about some of the popular innovations of CSIR and significant contribution towards the growth of pharma sector. Special awards, team awards, technology awards, awards to meritorious children of staff and those who retired in the last two years were felicitated on the occasion, said a press release.

