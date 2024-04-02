ADVERTISEMENT

Fostering research culture among undergraduate students 

April 02, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Inculcating research culture among students from a young age not only transforms the individual student to become a better human being but also helps build a better society, said Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham on Tuesday.

“Thinking does not cost anything; we do what we think; intuitiveness drives human race towards excellence,” he said, addressing young students, at the inaugural of the State-level presentation and selection of student study projects.

Jignasa, an initiative of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education sponsored by the Centre’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), aims to impart scientific attitude among students. Started in 2016-17, the programme has been recognising the best study projects and presentations.

Mr. Venkatesham said such training will also help students prepare to publish some of the best projects in national and international journals.

In the current academic year, 1,033 study projects were received at the college-level from 145 Government degree colleges. Out of them, 290 student study projects have been selected for the three-day programme witnessing participation from 1,556 students.

Chairperson, Telangana State Council of Higher Education R. Limbadri, secretary Sri Ram Venkatesh, academic guidance officer B. Bala Bhaskar, joint directors of Collegiate Education G. Yadagiri and D. S. R Rajender Singh, RUSA project officer Dr Soundarya Joseph and others were present.

