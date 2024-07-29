Forum of electricity regulators discusses model supply code, approves interim reports

The Forum of (Electricity) Regulators held here on Monday deliberated on the Model Supply Code, which primarily emphasises on the rights and obligations of distribution companies in supplying power to the consumers, and approved the interim reports of three working groups of the Forum.

The approved interim reports pertained to encouragement of hydro power, particularly the pumped storage projects, and renewable energy and harmonisation of Electricity Rules and Regulations, according to officials of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) that hosted the event.

It has discussed several references made by different State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) and the final draft report on the Model Regulation Act.

Chairperson of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) Jishnu Barua, who chaired the 92nd meeting of the Forum said it was serving as a vibrant platform for experience sharing amongst the electricity regulators and harmonisation of regulations across the country. He expressed satisfaction on the outcome of the meeting.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Chairman of the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) T. Sriranga Rao said the collective wisdom of all the Commissions had been positively impacting the power sector in the country. He referred to the net zero objective of the country in general and Telangana in particular and the efforts being made by TGERC in achieving the objectives.

On the initiatives of the TGERC, he explained that consumer awareness programmes were conducted in all districts to make them aware of various aspects including consumer rights. Keeping in view the environment and sustainability requirements, he said the TGERC had developed a green building with zero discharge and net zero norms, making it the first such building in the country.

The distribution licensees of Telangana also made a brief presentation on the power sector scenario in the State detailing installed capacity of various sources, steps taken up by the State government, the State Regulator and the licensees to be energy rich including online apps for grievance redressal.

