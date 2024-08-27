Forum for Good Governance wants builders to be punished

The Forum for Good Governance has urged the government to take measures so that builders should be made responsible for apartment complexes constructed in the full tank level or buffer zones of the lakes, and not the purchasers of flats.

When the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) pulls down such complexes, the properties of the builder should be confiscated and the people who lose their flats should be compensated. In case that’s not possible, the residents should be provided alternative land and financial help, the forum said in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

A procedure must be laid for the builders for construction of high-rise buildings, whereby the builder has to first register the land in his or company’s name, get the layout approved by the relevant authorities, and only then go ahead with selling of the plots or flats. Agencies involved in registration and layout approval are charging huge fee but evading responsibility by not verifying the ownership of the property. There is a need to make the agencies verify ownership before registration or approval of plans, a letter from the Forum said.

The Irrigation Department should inform the survey numbers which are coming under FTL/buffer zones of lakes to the Registration department, HMDA and GHMC with a clear mention not to take action on these prohibited lands. Action must be initiated on officials of Registration Department, HMDA and GHMC for dereliction of duty and connivance with builders.

After demolition by HYDRAA, the construction material along with silt should be removed from the tank bed. Feeder channel and outlet should be cleared of obstructions and tank should be fenced.

Diversion of sewage, construction of sewage treatment plants and other suggestions were made by the Forum towards restoring the tanks to their past glory.

Another agency by the name Telangana Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency should be created through an Act in order to address lake encroachments in districts outside the purview of HYDRAA, the letter demanded.

