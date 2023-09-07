Forum for Good Governance seeks revised SOP for forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana

September 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance has requested the Election Commission of India to issue revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana in view of the scope for the contesting parties to lure voters through various means.

The ECI should initiate measures like imposing limit on carrying cash when the election code of conduct is in effect. Moreover, when a case is registered against the distribution of money or liquor to voters, the political functionary/candidate on whose behalf the liquor/money is distributed should be made an accused. This was because the police currently booked labourers or party functionaries found distributing them.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, FGG president M. Padmanabha Reddy said there would be a ban on sale of liquor on a day before the election and on the poll day. This, however, was not sufficient, and a ban on the sale of liquor should be imposed from the date of notification of the election. “During the Covid-19 period, wine shops were closed for a full month,” he recalled.

Mr. Padmanabha Reddy wanted steps to ensure that ministers should not combine their official visits with electioneering work. They should not be allowed to use government vehicles, personal staff and security personnel during the period. He recalled a letter issued by the ECI stating that seized money from a candidate could not be treated as election expenditure of the candidates till the case lodged before the competent court was fully disposed of. “This line of approach is not going to work in Telangana,” he said.

The FGG secretary said cash seized during the election period was either returned after some time or handed over to the Income Tax department, which in turn collected the tax and returned the balance amount. In general, the matter was not taken seriously by the returning officer or the I-T department.