HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Forum for Good Governance seeks revised SOP for forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana

FGG says the present guidelines will not work in the State

September 07, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Good Governance has requested the Election Commission of India to issue revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana in view of the scope for the contesting parties to lure voters through various means.

The ECI should initiate measures like imposing limit on carrying cash when the election code of conduct is in effect. Moreover, when a case is registered against the distribution of money or liquor to voters, the political functionary/candidate on whose behalf the liquor/money is distributed should be made an accused. This was because the police currently booked labourers or party functionaries found distributing them.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, FGG president M. Padmanabha Reddy said there would be a ban on sale of liquor on a day before the election and on the poll day. This, however, was not sufficient, and a ban on the sale of liquor should be imposed from the date of notification of the election. “During the Covid-19 period, wine shops were closed for a full month,” he recalled.

Mr. Padmanabha Reddy wanted steps to ensure that ministers should not combine their official visits with electioneering work. They should not be allowed to use government vehicles, personal staff and security personnel during the period. He recalled a letter issued by the ECI stating that seized money from a candidate could not be treated as election expenditure of the candidates till the case lodged before the competent court was fully disposed of. “This line of approach is not going to work in Telangana,” he said.

The FGG secretary said cash seized during the election period was either returned after some time or handed over to the Income Tax department, which in turn collected the tax and returned the balance amount. In general, the matter was not taken seriously by the returning officer or the I-T department.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.