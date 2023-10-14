ADVERTISEMENT

Forum for Good Governance releases people’s manifesto in Telangana

October 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Saturday released a ‘People’s Manifesto’, which included demands to have more focus and spending on public healthcare and education and the capping of expenditure on welfare measures at 30% of the annual budget.

The FGG stated that the manifesto was prepared after consultations with a cross-section of society, including students and farmers.

The FGG has sought an allocation of 25% of the State’s annual budget for healthcare and education. They have also underscored the need to bring about reforms in these two sectors. Additionally, it sought that Rythu Bandhu funds be capped at a landholding of 10 acres; tenant farmers also be extended the financial assistance; and crop insurance cover all farmers in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The FGG also demanded a White Paper on the power sector and greater transparency to root out corruption.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US