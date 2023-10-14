Forum for Good Governance releases people’s manifesto in Telangana

October 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Saturday released a ‘People’s Manifesto’, which included demands to have more focus and spending on public healthcare and education and the capping of expenditure on welfare measures at 30% of the annual budget.

The FGG stated that the manifesto was prepared after consultations with a cross-section of society, including students and farmers.

The FGG has sought an allocation of 25% of the State’s annual budget for healthcare and education. They have also underscored the need to bring about reforms in these two sectors. Additionally, it sought that Rythu Bandhu funds be capped at a landholding of 10 acres; tenant farmers also be extended the financial assistance; and crop insurance cover all farmers in the State.

The FGG also demanded a White Paper on the power sector and greater transparency to root out corruption.

