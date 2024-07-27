ADVERTISEMENT

Forum for Good Governance questions HRDCL’s purpose

Published - July 27, 2024 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Good Governance requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to stall the works towards missing link roads by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) for which tenders have been floated recently.

The NGO also urged the Chief Minister to institute an inquiry into the working of the HRDCL and the previous works executed by it.

Thousands of crores of rupees availed as loan by HRDCL for the first two phases of missing link roads and slip roads is reflected neither in GHMC budget nor State budget, the letter has pointed out. 

Another loan of ₹1,500 crore is being availed for the Phase-III works, the letter said, and alleged deals of nepotism in allotment of works.

Lack of transparency and accountability is leading to corruption, which will bring bad name to the government, it said, and questioned the very motive of constituting HRDCL as special purpose vehicle with government’s surety for loans, despite existence of GHMC, Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, which all work for road development in the city.

Accusing the previous government of malafide intentions in establishment of HRDCL, the letter said there were many incomplete works from the first two phases, without any attention paid towards their completion.

Mentioning the reports about collusion with contractors in the third phase too, the letter sought cancellation of the orders and also the tenders for the works.

