Forum for Good Governance asks Govt to cut down wasteful expenditure to improve State finances

Expressing concern over the State’s financial situation, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged the State government to cut down on wasteful expenditure as it could improve the finances.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mall Bhatti Vikramarka, FGG president M. Padmanabha Reddy lamented that the previous government borrowed loans to the tune of ₹6.72 lakh crore which created tremendous pressure on the State finances. The white paper released by the government mentioned that 34% of the State’s revenue was going towards payment of loans.

He said close to 40% of the State’s revenue was being spent on administration and 10% of this expenditure could be cut without effecting the efficiency of working. Accordingly, the government should impose ban on purchase of new vehicles during the financial year as also on construction of new buildings, including caste-based community halls.

Steps should be taken to restrict foreign travel by politicians and bureaucrats and there should be a ban on government hosting functions and dinners. Rythu Bharosa should be revamped to limit the benefit to five acres under cultivation while selection of beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu should be made by the government without the involvement of politicians. The selected beneficiaries should be given proper training (skill development) and money should be released from April next year.

Similarly, free power to agriculture sector should be limited to two pump sets and farmers using more should be charged. Budget release for irrigation projects should be made for projects that were likely to be completed in the next one or two years and allocations for other major projects should be made from the next financial year. The government should take steps to ensure that 50% cost of Indiramma houses should be borne by it and the balance 50% bank loan should be borne by the beneficiaries.

Postponement of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme till next fiscal, voluntary cut of 10% in salaries of Chief Minister Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs as well as deferring creation of new corporations and appointing chairpersons to them were among other steps suggested by the FGG.