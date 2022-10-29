Forum for Good Governance against sale of govt lands

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum for Good Governance has requested Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to stop the sale of government lands scheduled for November 14, in various districts.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary on Saturday, the forum said it is the duty of the present generation to hand over the valuable land begotten from the ancestors to the future generations.

The government has announced sale of plots, houses and lands in various locations of Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Vikarabad districts. A total 1,923 plots, and 18.5 acres of land are up for sale in 11 locations.

“It appears, to augment resources, the government is resorting to sale of lands. This is nothing but eating into corpus,” the letter cautioned.

It also noted that government faces the constraint of land whenever a development activity is taken up, and is forced to acquire private lands, and incur legal issues.

“In future, we may require lot of lands in peri-urban areas for hospitals, educational institutions, playgrounds, lung space etc. If all the available government lands are sold, there will be problems for future needs, as land is limited and fixed commodity,” said the letter signed by secretary of FGG, M. Padmanabha Reddy.

While many a private school are run in crammed spaces without play grounds, government had allotted large tracts of lands to housing cooperative societies, the office bearers of which committed serious irregularities as found by the Vigilance & Enforcement wing which recommended recovery of unallotted plots.

In the name of welfare measures, the government is giving a lot of freebies, which, if rationalised, will help save lot of funds without any need to sell lands, the letter said.