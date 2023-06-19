Forum Against Repression to intensify agitation against UAPA cases in Telangana

June 19, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum Against Repression, which has been fighting cases related to suppression of rights in the State, has decided to intensify the agitation against Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases. The forum has been demanding that cases against all the remaining 146 people at Tadawai police station under UAPA be withdrawn immediately.

As part of the agitation, it will submit memorandums to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, Ministers and senior officials between June 21 and June 25. From June 26 to June 29, the forum will submit representations to political parties, public representatives, officials and hold roundtable meetings. A public meeting would be held on the issue in Hyderabad on June 30. The Forum appealed the public, the civil society and activists to extend solidarity with their fight.