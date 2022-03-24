Forty-nine fresh COVID cases take Telangana active load to 619

About 49 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported across Telangana with no deaths, taking the active caseload to 619 including 22 in Hyderabad district and seven in Rangareddy district on Thursday.

The number of tests has come down to 20,444 as against 22,072 tests conducted the previous day and test results of 553 are awaited. There have been 67 recoveries taking the total number of those recovered to about 7.86 lakh while those infected since March 2020 are 7.91 lakh. Official count of cumulative fatalities continue to remain at 4,111, according to the official bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

Vaccination

The total vaccination is about 6.05 crore with 1.61 lakh doses administered, including 96,101 taking the first dose, 61,079 taking the second dose and 3,283 the booster or the precaution dose. The 15-17 years’ group first dose coverage has been 88% with about 1.62 lakh taking the vaccine as against the target population of 18.4 lakh while the second dose coverage is 66% or about 12.2 lakh covered.

In the 12-14 years category, the first dose coverage has been 43% with about 4.91 lakh taking the vaccine as against the target population of 11.36 lakh

The DPH has cautioned the general public to continue to adhere to COVID protocols of face masking, hand hygiene and social distancing. Those having flu like symptoms of fever, cold or body aches can approach the nearest government facility for free testing and treatment, if need be. Helpline ‘104’ is available for any assistance and for making complaints about the private hospitals and labs, contact on whatsapp: 9154170960.