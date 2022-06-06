Fortune-tellers worry about their future

For many fortune-tellers, it’s hand-to-mouth existence

For a 28-year-old private employee from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, life is confusing. But, to check his fortunes, he approached the soothsayer (parakeet fortune-teller) at ever busy NTR Gardens stretch, who gave him confidence saying that his problems would be resolved shortly.

Rakesh (name changed) was in the city on a vacation with his friends. “I have decided to give it a try as so many bad things are happening in my life. At least his positive words gave me temporary relief. I wish they come true,” he said.

Youngsters, especially those from other faith, used to make a beeline before the soothsayer here to know their fortune until a few years ago. But the situation has now changed as only a few people are turning up at tourist spots at NTR Gardens and approaching the fortune-tellers sitting on the pavement with a bunch of cards and their parrots in cages next to them.

They read the future of their customers by reading the cards picked up by the parrot. “Whether it is true or false, we say it. We are concerned about their feelings, but predict and caution them about the future, and in case they are interested, we take it further,” said B. Shanker Pandit, a parakeet fortune teller sitting idle on a sheet of torn flex.

At NTR Marg and Necklace Road, there are more than a dozen parakeet fortune-tellers, all from Solapur and western part of Maharashtra, desperately waiting for clients. Many say its hand-to-mouth existence these days. The fortune-tellers migrated to Hyderabad in the late 60s and 70s and since then they are calling it home.

“Already our fortunes are bad for the past few years with no customers, and thanks to COVID-19, it has become worse,” Mr. Shanker lamented, adding that they hardly get six to seven customers per day and are worried about their future.

Another fortune-teller maintains that youngsters – unmarried couples – approach them to know about their future, apart from students and employees. “Even married men come us to check their fortune, but our major clientele is lovers. We frankly tell the truth, that is what our profession is all about,” he said with a request not to mention his name.

Meanwhile, the fortune-tellers maintain that parrots are the most attention-seekers, and can slip into depression if not attended to. “Even their maintenance is high. We need to feed them fruits and vegetables. And most importantly, the freedom for the birds is very important. We also leave them out of the cage for hours in the evening, and they come back,” Mr. Shanker said.