Forthcoming Munugode bypoll forced KCR to come out: BJP

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been forced to come out of his farm house and hold public meetings only due to the forthcoming Munugode by-election and is back in trying to mesmerise people with his glib talk, claimed Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“KCR is a big failure and his schemes are utter flops because neither the Kaleshwaram irrigation project nor the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water scheme has benefitted the people even after spending thousands of crores of rupees. The Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project got delayed due to the CM alone as he did not show the same enthusiasm as he had in Kaleshwaram,” he charged, on the 15th day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

Walking in the Warangal-Jangoan region, the BJP chief has completed a milestone of 1,000 km, including the earlier two phases, and to commemorate the occasion, he planted a sapling and unveiled a pylon while partymen burst crackers and released equal number of balloons after he entered Appireddypalle village of Palakurthi mandal.

The Karimnagar MP stated that KCR cannot claim sole credit for Telangana formation since it was not possible without the support extended by the BJP in the Parliament. There was also no meaning in complaining about TS critics when most of them are now part of the ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS), he pointed out.

He once again sought to clarify that the Centre is not against free power or any welfare scheme but is only against the “rich” and “influential” garnering the benefits. ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme is being denied to the poor tenant farmers but the “real estate businessmen” and other large land owners are snatching away the public money, charged the BJP chief.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar denied that the Centre has been pressing for installing meters to agriculture pumpsets and accused KCR and fellow TRS leaders using power sufficient for 25 villages. “The CM is scared this will be exposed so he is coming out with false propaganda against the Centre. It is shameful that the State’s power distribution companies are in ₹ 60,000 crore debt. He has no moral right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been providing clean administration and good governance,” he said.

The BJP leader has covered 34 Assembly constituencies in 84 days in three phases of his walkathon thus far and in this third phase, it has been 183 km after starting from Yadadri temple on August 2.