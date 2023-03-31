Formula E road in Hyderabad dug up for footpath

March 31, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Breaking of footpaths within a short time of laying them and milling of seemingly perfect roads to lay new ones are the oft-repeated complaints against civic authorities. HMDA has earned the distinction of doing both in a span of four months, first by breaking footpaths to lay Formula E track and then breaking the road to lay a footpath.

The stretch along the Hussain Sagar Lake from Indira Gandhi Rotary up to the State Secretariat has become an eyesore, with the recently laid road dug up on the lake’s side to accommodate a footpath. Heaps of rubble and broken black top can be seen along the 750-metre stretch.

Earlier, the road formed a part of the 2.8-kilometre stretch that was laid on a war-footing starting November last for the Formula E racing event held in February this year. The track was developed by the Hyderabad Motor Racing Private Limited (HMRPL), under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme of the State government, with an additional cost of ₹7 crore for the civil works borne by the HMDA. These apart, about ₹150 crore was said to have been spent on other infrastructure.

To widen the existing road to meet Formula E requirements, its footpath was demolished and barricades were raised to prevent distractions. The track was tested for quality, safety and other parameters as per specifications mentioned by the FIA (International Automobile Federation), which is the governing body for Formula E and several other automobile racing events.

Now, HMDA is spending ₹7 crore more to develop a five-foot footpath on the stretch as part of the beautification project, which, according to an official seeking anonymity, also includes installation of trellis, lighting and greenery.

He said only that part of the road as required for the footpath was being broken and it was being done to beautify the stretch on a par with the Tank Bund. The remaining road would be sufficient to host Formula E races in the future, he said upon enquiry.

Asked about the prospect of the pavement getting damaged during the Ganesh-idol immersion, he said special tiles were being laid on the platforms.