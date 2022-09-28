Formula E racing: London team in city to finalise race track

A team of four Formula E Operations Limited (FEO) officials from London are in the city on a three-day visit for the finalisation of Formula E race to be held on February 11 next year.

They are here to finalise the race track and check on related activities such as event experience, fan zone, commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences, and Emotional Club, among others.

The team, headed by event director Marco Greilalong, and HMDA, hMRPL and AceUrban officials visited the proposed Formula E site (NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and Garden, and People’s Plaza) on Wednesday and inspected the race track alignment and other facilities such as paddock, E-Village, etc.

The team also visited the IMAX building for suitability of providing certain race related activities including media centre, drivers’ briefing room, and crew.

The delegation also met Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the progress of the event.

Mr. Kumar asked officials to finalise the track alignment and take appropriate steps to make the event a grand success. He was assured of timely completion of works.