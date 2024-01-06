Formula E announces cancellation of race in Hyderabad 

January 06, 2024 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Formula-E race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in February has been cancelled. “We have announced an update to the Season 10 calendar, with the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, scheduled for Saturday 10th February,” posted the hosting company on X late on Friday night.

Last year, Hyderabad had its first outing as a host of the prestigious race that set pulse racing for a different generation when the high-speed vehicles zipped around on the edge of the Hussainsagar Lake on February 11, 2023. A new track was created for the street event that zig-zagged around the NTR Gardens. Formula E championship with electrically powered vehicles has been been recognised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) for open-wheel racing cars. The event came to Hyderabad as part of a multi-year agreement between the Government of Telangana led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Formula E.

“Formula E Operations has been left with no choice other than to formally give notice to Municipal Administration & Urban Development that it is in breach of contract. FEO is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws,” a release from the hosting site noted.

“We are extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. We know that hosting an official motorsport world championship race is an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the whole country,” Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, has been quoted as saying.

“Racing in Hyderabad was important to showcase the benefits of adopting electric vehicles in a market where pollution from vehicle engines has a massive impact on public health and the environment,” noted Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E.

A week prior to the announcement, Formula E released a statement about stalemate in talks for hosting the event with the new Congress government in power.