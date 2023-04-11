Formerly daily wagers, father-son duo in Telangana set up poultry farm under Dalit Bandhu

April 11, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The landmark Dalit Bandhu scheme is heralding a new era of economic empowerment for Dalits in the State, said Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a poultry farm set up by a father-son duo under Dalit Bandhu at Gandilachapet village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday, he said the scheme is a path-breaking initiative by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to help Dalits become entrepreneurs.

Terming it as a trailblazing effort to promote entrepreneurship among Dalits, he said, “The initiative enabled Durgaiah and Suman, the father-son duo, formerly daily wage labourers, to become proud owners of a poultry farm in their village.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 34 income generating units including a rice depot, a sheep unit and ladies emporium have been grounded under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the village, he noted adding that an amount of ₹6.89 crore were allocated to Gandilachapet for various welfare and development initiatives.

He said the proposed mega aqua hub on an extent of 350 acres at the Mid Manair Dam (Sri Raja Rajeshwara reservoir) will provide job and livelihood opportunities to the local youths.

He said development works worth ₹12 crore were initiated in Cheerlavancha village.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a physiotherapy clinic at the Primary Health Centre, a first-of-its-kind facility in the State, in Thangallapalli mandal headquarters. Similar clinics have started functioning in as many as nine PHCs in Rajanna Sircilla district offering physiotherapy services to the needy, sources said.

Mr.Rama Rao also participated in a series of programmes in various villages in Yellareddypet and Thangallapalli villages later in the day.

Collector Anuraag Jayanti was also present.