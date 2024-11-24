ADVERTISEMENT

Former Yellandu MLA Uke Abbaiah passes away at the age of 70

Published - November 24, 2024 09:48 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Uke Abbaiah | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Former Yellandu MLA Uke Abbaiah died in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 70.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues at a private hospital in the State capital for the past few weeks, sources said.

He represented the Burgampahad Assembly constituency in 1983 from the CPI and the Yellandu Assembly constituency twice between 1994-1999 and 2009-2014 on behalf of the TDP.

In a statement, BRS senior leader and former Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao expressed condolences at the demise of Uke Abbaiah, the veteran tribal leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US