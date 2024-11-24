Former Yellandu MLA Uke Abbaiah passes away at the age of 70

Former Yellandu MLA Uke Abbaiah died in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 70.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues at a private hospital in the State capital for the past few weeks, sources said.

He represented the Burgampahad Assembly constituency in 1983 from the CPI and the Yellandu Assembly constituency twice between 1994-1999 and 2009-2014 on behalf of the TDP.

In a statement, BRS senior leader and former Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao expressed condolences at the demise of Uke Abbaiah, the veteran tribal leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.