Former Yellandu MLA Uke Abbaiah passes away at the age of 70

Published - November 24, 2024 09:48 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
Uke Abbaiah

Uke Abbaiah | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Former Yellandu MLA Uke Abbaiah died in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 70.

He had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues at a private hospital in the State capital for the past few weeks, sources said.

He represented the Burgampahad Assembly constituency in 1983 from the CPI and the Yellandu Assembly constituency twice between 1994-1999 and 2009-2014 on behalf of the TDP.

In a statement, BRS senior leader and former Khammam MP Nama Nageshwara Rao expressed condolences at the demise of Uke Abbaiah, the veteran tribal leader.

