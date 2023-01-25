ADVERTISEMENT

Former VROs arrested, remanded for fabricating land records

January 25, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two former village revenue officers of Solipeta village in Shabad mandal, B. Anjaiah and N. Narsimulu, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, following investigation into alleged preparation and certifying false copies of pahanis to enable realtors to encroach land parcels.

The Shabad police in Cyberabad commissionerate had registered a case in 2020 following a complaint by Netyam Jayalakshmi against Vasudeva Realtors Pvt. Ltd, the accused company, and others for trespassing into her land, of about 42 acres in Sy.No. 302 to 310, at Solipeta village.

The case was later transferred to the Cyberabad’s economic offences wing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to investigators, it was found that the VROs Anjaiah and Narsimulu allegedly colluded with the accused realtor company, fabricated the village revenue records and furnished fake and false certified copies of pahanis.

The duo was produced before the court at Chevella and later shifted to sub jail at Parigi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US