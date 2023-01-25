Former VROs arrested, remanded for fabricating land records

January 25, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two former village revenue officers of Solipeta village in Shabad mandal, B. Anjaiah and N. Narsimulu, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, following investigation into alleged preparation and certifying false copies of pahanis to enable realtors to encroach land parcels.

The Shabad police in Cyberabad commissionerate had registered a case in 2020 following a complaint by Netyam Jayalakshmi against Vasudeva Realtors Pvt. Ltd, the accused company, and others for trespassing into her land, of about 42 acres in Sy.No. 302 to 310, at Solipeta village.

The case was later transferred to the Cyberabad’s economic offences wing.

According to investigators, it was found that the VROs Anjaiah and Narsimulu allegedly colluded with the accused realtor company, fabricated the village revenue records and furnished fake and false certified copies of pahanis.

The duo was produced before the court at Chevella and later shifted to sub jail at Parigi.