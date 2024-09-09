Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to unveil eminent statistician C.R. Rao bust in UoH

HYDERABAD

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu would unveil the bust of eminent statistician C.R. Rao on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary at the Ramanujam building, C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS), located within the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Vice Chancellor (VC) B.J. Rao; L V Prasad Eye Institute’s Prof Brien Holden Eye Research Center director D. Balasubramanian; former VC of UoH P. Appa Rao; Margadarsi Chit Fund MD Shailaja Kiron and others would participate in the programme, as per a press release.