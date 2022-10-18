Former TRS MP Dr. Boora Narasiah Goud to join BJP in New Delhi tomorrow

TRS has become abode for Telangana traitors, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

TRS has become abode for Telangana traitors, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Former TRS Bhongir MP Dr. B. Narasiah Goud will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Central ministers, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and others in New Delhi on Oct. 19, announced State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar told the media after meeting Mr. Goud at his residence here that while the ruling TRS has become the abode for Telangana traitors, the true fighters for the cause are joining the BJP for the sake of development of the State and not out of any self-interest.

The BJP State chief praised Dr. Narasaiah Goud as a honest man who played a key role during the Telangana agitation. “But the reality now is that even for people like him meeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao or getting his appointments is next to impossible,” he said.

People of the Munugode Assembly constituency are ready to teach a lesson to the TRS. The BJP would take up a massive awareness campaign to inform people about the funds being disbursed by the Central government for Huzurabad and Dubbak constituencies after the victories in the bypolls in each and every village to counter the TRS misinformation campaign, he said

The Chief Minister has been forced out of his farm house and Pragati Bhavan to the interact with people only because of the sustained pressure by the BJP, he claimed and added that now the Chief Minister is being forced to concentrate on a single village for the bypoll.

“We will not spare Mr. Rao if he forgets the promises made to people during the bypoll to Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies,” he asserted.

Dr. Narasiah Goud said that that he felt humiliated in the TRS party and did not even get an appointment from the Chief Minister.

“It has become a Herculean task for TRS leaders to meet Mr. Rao. I have decided to join the BJP for better future of Telangana as it is going to form the next government. This has nothing to do about my own political future,” he said. Later, he called on Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman at his residence.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Laxman in a press conference at the party office accused the TRS of resorting to cheap politics and misusing official machinery in an attempt to win the bypoll by hook or crook -- using money, liquor and muscle power in the constituency.

“There is no governance in Telangana with ministers, MPs and MLAs having besieged the constituency and Mr. Rao is sitting in Delhi. Yet, we can sense an overwhelming support from people vexed with corruption and tyranny,” he charged.

Mr. Laxman said the BJP has already gained ascendency by forcing the government machinery to take up massive welfare and development works in the region because of the bypoll. He also criticised the Congress for supporting the TRS indirectly under the guise of preparing for the Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing walkathon.