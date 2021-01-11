Former TRS-Cong MLA Dugyala Srinivas Rao dies of COVID

A former legislator in the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Chennur constituency in Warangal district Dugyala Srinivas Rao, 58, died with acute COVID positive symptoms in Yashoda hospital here on Monday evening.
Srinivas Rao was elected on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ticket in 2004 but defected to Congress two years later. He was one of the first legislators to rebel against TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao. In 2009, he was given ticket by Congress to contest from Palakurthy constituency in Warangal, following the reorganisation of constituencies but lost the election to TDP candidate E. Dayakar Rao.
He was being treated for COVID-19, Srinivas Rao was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on December 29 with COVID symptoms and was given treatment in the isolation block. A team of pulmonologists were giving him treatment for pneumonia and lung infection and was also put on ventilator. As his lungs were severely damaged, he succumbed at 6.38 p.m.
Meanwhile, ministers E. Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, V. Prashanth Reddy and others expressed grief at the former legislator’s death.
