Former Telugu Desam MLA passes away

Former Telugu Desam Party MLA of the erstwhile Chalakurthi Assembly constituency Gundeboina Rammurthy Yadav, 72, passed away due to age-related illness at a private hospital in Hyderabad late on Friday night.

Mr. Yadav won the Chalakurthi seat, now Nagarjunasagar constituency, by 2,621 votes in 1994 over K. Jana Reddy, then from Janata Party. He was popular among political circles, as a people’s leader who rose from being a Sarpanch of his native village Peddadevulapalli to the constituency’s MLA. Yadav joined the TRS a few years ago.

Condolences to the family of Gundeboina Rammurthy Yadav poured in from all sides. Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy visited the family at the village. He remembered him as a role model to many leaders.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member B. Lingaiah Yadav, former Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and local legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah paid tributes to the leader. Last rites will be held on Sunday.