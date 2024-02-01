ADVERTISEMENT

Former Telangana CM KCR takes oath as MLA

February 01, 2024 02:24 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao being administered oath as MLA by the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the Telangana Assembly on February 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday took oath as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

The State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar administered the oath to Mr. Rao, who has recuperated after a hip surgery. The former CM had fractured his hip bone days after the State Assembly elections-2023 results were announced last month. He had been confined to his house in the City for full recovery.

With the help of a walking stick, Mr. Rao accompanied by a number of MLAs arrived at the State Assembly premises and was escorted to the Speaker’s chamber. KCR, who won the election from Gajwel Assembly constituency, was then administered oath by the Speaker.

Later, he visited the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and performed puja. Legislature Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, former BRS Ministers – Vemula Prashanth Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, former Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu and others were present.

