Former Telangana CM KCR discharged from hospital

December 15, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He was admitted to the hospital after a fall a week ago

The Hindu Bureau

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Friday morning. He was admitted to the hospital after a fall on December 8, 2023. Mr. Rao underwent hip surgery on the same day and remained at the hospital to recover.

Mr. Rao, who was elected as Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Legislative Party leader recently, could not attend the oath taking ceremony of MLAs at the Telangana Assembly and following days of the Assembly session as he was at the hospital.

Starting from Sunday, several VIPs, celebrities visited him at the hospital starting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Alongside, scores of people including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters too wanted to meet him.

On December 12, Mr. Rao appealed to people not to visit him at the hospital to avoid inconvenience to other patients and traffic congestion. He also said that doctors have cautioned him that he could suffer from infection aggravating the situation which could prolong recovery to several months.

