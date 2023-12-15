GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Telangana CM KCR discharged from hospital

He was admitted to the hospital after a fall a week ago

December 15, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on December 15, 2023.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on December 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on Friday morning. He was admitted to the hospital after a fall on December 8, 2023. Mr. Rao underwent hip surgery on the same day and remained at the hospital to recover.

Mr. Rao, who was elected as Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Legislative Party leader recently, could not attend the oath taking ceremony of MLAs at the Telangana Assembly and following days of the Assembly session as he was at the hospital.

Starting from Sunday, several VIPs, celebrities visited him at the hospital starting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Alongside, scores of people including the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters too wanted to meet him.

On December 12, Mr. Rao appealed to people not to visit him at the hospital to avoid inconvenience to other patients and traffic congestion. He also said that doctors have cautioned him that he could suffer from infection aggravating the situation which could prolong recovery to several months.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.