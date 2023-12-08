Former Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes successful hip replacement surgery in Hyderabad, prayers pour in for his swift recovery

December 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a successful hip replacement surgery on Friday night, according to a bulletin released around 9.10 p.m. by Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. “He tolerated the surgery well and remained hemodynamically stable throughout the procedure,” the bulletin read.

The surgery was conducted by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, anaesthesiologists and nurses. Post-surgery, KCR was shifted to his room, where he is receiving routine post-operative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication. The bulletin further said plans for ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition will be devised based on a Saturday assessment.

The former CM was admitted to the hospital reportedly after a fall in the bathroom of his residence in Erravelli late on Thursday night. A hospital bulletin released on Friday afternoon, following CT scans, revealed a hip fracture (intracapsular neck-of-femur fracture), necessitating a left hip replacement surgery. The expected recovery time for such cases is six to eight weeks, according to the bulletin.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, upon learning KCR’s condition, instructed the Principal Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare to visit the hospital to enquire about his health. The secretary reported back to Revanth Reddy, assuring him of KCR’s stable condition, and the CM urged the hospital to provide KCR with the best treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished KCR speedy recovery and good health on X (formerly Twitter). Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also wished him quick recovery.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Nizamabad MLC shared the health bulletin on their respective social media handles, expressing gratitude for people‘s concern. Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela also wished KCR a successful surgery.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited K.T. Rama Rao to inquire about KCR’s health.

Outside the hospital, a crowd had gathered from the morning hours, seeking updates on KCR’s health. Top BRS leaders were also present.