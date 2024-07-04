Former Task Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao remanded in fresh case

Former Task Force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao was remanded in another case booked against him for colluding with directors of a private firm and kidnapping a businessman in 2018.

The allegation that Rao had staged and executed the kidnap along with the then West Zone Task Force Inspector Gattu Mallu to threaten the businessman to sign off his company, Kria Healthcare, was proved to be correct following a probe into the case, officials from the police confirmed on Thursday. The complaint against Rao was lodged in April 2024, amid the phone tapping row.

Businessman Venu Madhav Chennupati, in his three-page complaint to the Jubilee Hills police, elaborately explained how he started Kria Healthcare in 2008 and onboarded four part-time directors — Gopal, Raj, Naveen, and Ravi. He also appointed one Balaji as the CEO in 2015 and made the others as shareholders. “However, the shareholders teamed up with Rao and hatched a plan to dismiss him from the company and coerced him to relinquish his role as the founder while he was kidnapped and confined at Gattu Mallu’s office. He claimed that he was threatened with dire consequences if he approached the media or others and was only let off around midnight after signing the papers,” said the police

Following the complaint, a case was booked against Rao, Gattu Mallu, Mallikarjun, Krishna, Gopal, Raj, Ravi, Balaji and others. “The investigations finished in the case and the allegations against Rao were proved to be true. All the evidence was submitted before the magistrate on Thursday and he was remanded to judicial custody,” confirmed the police.