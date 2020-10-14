Former Tahsildar ‘ends life’ in Chanchalguda prison

HYDERABAD

14 October 2020 13:28 IST

Former Tahsildar of Keesara mandal on Hyderabad outskirts, Erva Balraju Nagaraju, who was lodged in Chanchalguda prison in a corruption case, ended his life by hanging in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr. Nagaraju had been in Chanchalguda central prison for past two months after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested him having caught him while possessing ₹ 1.10 crore in his house. Two civilians and Rampally village revenue assistant Bongu Sairaj was also arrested along with him.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the ACB authorities took him into police remand from judicial custody for further questioning for four days. He was sent back to the prison then. Meanwhile, the ACB authorities registered a second case against Nagaraju on charge of transferring a few acres of government land to others illegally.

To question him int the second case, the ACB authorities secured his custody from judicial remand for three days from the ACB special court. They took him into their custody on Monday morning from Chanchalguda prison. He was sent back to the prison after the interrogation was over by evening.

In the early hours of Tuesday, prison authorities found him hanging to the window grill of a barrack in the prison with a towel tied around his neck. They brought him down and rushed to hospital. He was pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.