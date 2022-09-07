Former student of IIT-H found dead

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 07, 2022 11:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a shocking incident, a former student of the Indian Institute Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) was found dead in a lodge building in Sangareddy. The incident took place late Tuesday night.

According to primary information reaching here, the victim Megha Kapur completed B.Tech three months ago and was staying in a lodge. He was a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

His body was shited to government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About a week ago, Rahul, an M.Tech second year student residing in the campus had ended his life.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app