Former student of IIT-H found dead

In a shocking incident, a former student of the Indian Institute Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) was found dead in a lodge building in Sangareddy. The incident took place late Tuesday night.

According to primary information reaching here, the victim Megha Kapur completed B.Tech three months ago and was staying in a lodge. He was a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

His body was shited to government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy police registered a case and are investigating.

About a week ago, Rahul, an M.Tech second year student residing in the campus had ended his life.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)