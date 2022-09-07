Telangana

Former student of IIT-H found dead

In a shocking incident, a former student of the Indian Institute Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) was found dead in a lodge building in Sangareddy. The incident took place late Tuesday night.

According to primary information reaching here, the victim Megha Kapur completed B.Tech three months ago and was staying in a lodge. He was a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

His body was shited to government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy police registered a case and are investigating.

About a week ago, Rahul, an M.Tech second year student residing in the campus had ended his life.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)


Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 11:37:28 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/former-student-of-iit-h-found-dead/article65860640.ece

