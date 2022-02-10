Telangana

Former SI held for threatening man in land dispute case

A former sub-inspector, who threatened a person with an air gun after collecting ₹ 39 lakh to settle a land dispute, was arrested by Jubilee Hills police here on Thursday.

According to Banjara Hills ACP M Sudarshan, the accused Alam Kishan Rao, a resident of Yousufguda police quarters, reportedly introduced himself as a Deputy Inspector General of Police rank officer and started assuring people of settling land disputes and provide government jobs and collected money from them.

In the process, Rao met one Mohammed Abdul, a resident of Krishnanagar and took ₹ 39 lakh from him to settle a land dispute and failed to resolve it.

When Abdul demanded the money back, the terminated cop showed him an air gun and threatened to kill him in an encounter, Mr.Sudarshan said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Abdul, a case was registered and Rao was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. They seized two air guns, a toy pistol and illegally stored liquor bottles.


