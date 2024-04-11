ADVERTISEMENT

Former SCB VP Jampana Pratap joins Congress

April 11, 2024 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy welcomed Mr. Pratap to the party by presenting him the Congress scarf

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Jampana Pratap. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a major boost to the Congress in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, Jampana Pratap, a seasoned politician and former vice-president of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), along with his supporters, joined the party on Wednesday.

Mr. Pratap, who served as the SCB VP in 2003 and 2008, had a long political career that began with the Congress in 1992. He subsequently had affiliations with the YSRCP and TRS (now BRS) before joining the BJP.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy welcomed Mr. Pratap to the party by presenting him the Congress scarf.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders from the Cantonment and Tungaturthi Assembly constituencies joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Medchal municipal vice-chairman Ramesh, along with 11 councillors, also joined the Congress on Wednesday. Former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and other senior leaders were present.

