Former sarpanch arrested, three others including a former Tahsildar booked for ‘forging’ land documents

March 27, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing their crackdown on ‘land grabbing activities’, the Karimnagar rural police on Tuesday booked four persons including former sarpanch of Chintakunta, Pittala Ravinder, and the then Tahsildar Mohan Reddy on charges of attempting to usurp a private land at Chintakunta using forged documents.

Based on a complaint from Rajdevidas Rao, the police have registered a case against Ravinder, Mohan Reddy, Gaddam Adi Reddy and N Rajaiah under sections 467, 468, 471, 409, 420, 447, 427, 341, 506, 120 b r/w 34 of the IPC.

Police said Ravinder allegedly forged documents in connivance with the other accused and encroached upon the land belonging to the complainant in a bid to grab it.

Ravinder was arrested and produced before the local court on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

In a separate case, the rural police on Tuesday arrested Akula Prakash, husband of 7th division corporator of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, on charges of forging land documents and selling the same land to several gullible persons at Wallampahad in Karimnagar rural mandal, police said. He was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks by the local court.

Four others were also booked in connection with the case, under various sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

