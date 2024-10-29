GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Quthbullapur SRO arrested for involvement in land scam

Updated - October 29, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former sub-registrar of Quthbullapur was arrested by the Jeedimetla police on Tuesday for allegedly registering land documents obtained fraudulently from a person.

The police arrested Vujjini Jyothi, now working as Assistant Registrar in the Chits and Finance Registration office in Nampally, who had registered forged land documents submitted by Padmaja Reddy during her tenure as Qutbullapur SRO. The documents pertain to a 200-square-yard land on the open plot 142 in survey number 33/8 to 33/11 in Jeedimetla Village, Quthbullapur mandal.

The scam came to light following a complaint by Lendala Suresh on August 16. A total of six individuals were arrested for their involvement in the cheating case and were remanded to judicial custody earlier in October. By submitting forged land documents, the prime accused Lendala Ravi Shanker, in the guise of the complainant’s only legal heir, sold the land to Nagireddy Komala Kumari who then constructed precast compound wall and temporary tin shed room in the plot. Ravi also forged death certificate and legal heir certificate in the scam.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:57 pm IST

