Former Peddapalli MP joins BJP

Former Congress MP of Peddapalli G. Vivekanand on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party general secretary Arun Singh in New Delhi.

Mr. Vivekanand was in and out of Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after losing Parliamentary elections in 2014 before deciding to go with the BJP. He left for New Delhi along with State BJP president K. Laxman on Friday and initially met the party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and working president J.P. Nadda to express his decision to join the party.

His joining the BJP was celebrated by workers at the party office here. They burst crackers and distributed sweets. The celebrations also took place at Chennur which was part of Peddapalli Parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Mr.Vivekanand alleged that corruption had gone up in TRS rule. He expressed confidence that the BJP could “teach a lesson to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over his dictatorial leadership”.

Mr. Vivekanand blamed Mr. Rao for “betraying him” after having promised to give TRS ticket to contest elections to Peddapalli Parliamentary constituency. Mr. Rao wasted thousands of crores of public money by redesigning irrigation projects and demolishing Secretariat to construct a new complex. lThe Chief Minister was focussed on ways to see that his son K.T. Rama Rao took over from him, he said.