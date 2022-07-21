Telangana

Former panchayat official convicted in corruption case

A former executive officer of the Bachupally Gram Panchayat was awarded a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence, the Anti Corruption Bureau said on Thursday.

ACB slueths identified the accused as Gone Vajralingam. In 2013 Vajralingam demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹40,000 in exchange for making corrections on the plans for constructing a building. He was also ordered to pay a fine of ₹5,000. He was also awarded another two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence under Section 13 (1) (d) of the PC Act and another fine of ₹5,000. The sentences will run concurrently.


