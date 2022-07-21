Former panchayat official convicted in corruption case
A former executive officer of the Bachupally Gram Panchayat was awarded a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence, the Anti Corruption Bureau said on Thursday.
ACB slueths identified the accused as Gone Vajralingam. In 2013 Vajralingam demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹40,000 in exchange for making corrections on the plans for constructing a building. He was also ordered to pay a fine of ₹5,000. He was also awarded another two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence under Section 13 (1) (d) of the PC Act and another fine of ₹5,000. The sentences will run concurrently.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.