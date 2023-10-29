HamberMenu
Former OU commerce department head Venkateshwarulu passes away

Prof. Venkateshwarulu assumed the role of VC at the Central University of Kerala in August 2020

October 29, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Former Head of the commerce department of Osmania University, who was presently working as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala, Venkateshwarulu, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 63.

Prof. Venkateshwarulu assumed the role of VC at the Central University of Kerala in August 2020. He was a well-known figure in the commerce circles in Telangana and was also known for his innovation. He used to organise commerce festivals at Osmania University to promote the course among youngsters when they were getting drawn to engineering and other professional courses.

