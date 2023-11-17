HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former MPs Vijaya Shanti and Manda Jagannatham join Congress

She is expecting to be nominated for Medak seat in forthcoming Parliament elections, sources said

November 17, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Vijaya Shanthi joins Congress in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad on Friday.

Vijaya Shanthi joins Congress in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge in Hyderabad on Friday.

BJP leader Vijaya Shanthi, who resigned from the party on Wednesday, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

She met him along with senior Congress leaders Manikrao Thakare, N.S. Bose Raju, Bhatti Vikramarka, D. Sridhar Babu and others and expressed her desire to join the party. She was offered the party scarf and invited. Sources said Ms. Vijaya Shanthi will campaign for the party in selected constituencies. She is expecting the Medak Parliament seat, which she represented in 2009.

Former MP and Dalit leader Manda Jaggannatham also joined the Congress. Mr. Jagannatham, who was a Congress MP in 2009 played a major role in the Telangana movement inside Parliament. He joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and lost in 2014. He has been staying away from the BRS for some time.

P. Vinay Kumar, son of former Union Minister Shiv Shankar has decided to return to Congress from which he resigned last year to float his own party.

Teegala to join Congress!

Sources said former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy is also likely to join the Congress soon. There were rumours of him joining the party a few months ago. Mr. Reddy represented Maheshwaram constituency in 2014 and lost to Congress candidate Sabita Indra Reddy in 2018 elections. However, Ms. Sabitha defected to the BRS and was made the Minister for Education.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.