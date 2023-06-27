Former MP Solipeta Ramachadra Reddy passes away

June 27, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A first-generation Communist leader, former Rajya Sabha member from Telugu Desam Party and a former MLA from Dommata Constituency in the erstwhile Medak district, Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy (92) passed away at his Banjara Hills residence here on the morning of June 27.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was having age-related health issues. A native of Chittapur village in the present-day Dubbak mandal in Siddipet district, he participated in the Telangana Armed Struggle after his college education. He began his political career as the Sarpanch of his native village and later went on to become Panchayat Samithi president, Chairman of Agriculture Market Committee and later District Cooperative Central Bank.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled Ramachandra Reddy’s service to people in different capacities and said his organic rise in public life was an inspiration to the present and future generations. Mr. Rao said the former MP was an inspiration to him (KCR) in the sociological and political fields. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Ramchandra Reddy. In separate messages, they said his rise from Sarpanch to MP in public life would be an inspiration for generations. Ministers T. Harish Rao said a native of Siddipet district, Ramachandra Reddy would continue to be an inspiration in socio-political fields.

Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud and others expressed condolences on Ramachandra Reddy’s death and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family members.

