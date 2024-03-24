Former MP Santosh Kumar denies allegations of land grabbing

March 24, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

HYDERABAD

BRS leader and former MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar has refuted allegations of forgery levelled against him, attributing them to political motives aimed at tarnishing his reputation as well as that of his party. He has declared that he would explore legal avenues if necessary.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he clarified that he had legally acquired a property spanning 904 square yards in survey no 129/54 of Shaikpet eight years ago, in 2016, through a valid sale deed. The transaction, he emphasised, was conducted transparently, with the sale deed registered by the competent authorities, involving a sum of ₹3.81 crore.

The controversy arises from a case filed against Mr. Santosh Kumar by Banjara Hills police recently, alleging discrepancies in land ownership. The complainant company (Navayuga) claims ownership of 1,350 square yards in the same survey area and asserts that its land has been encroached upon.

Mr. Kumar dismissed the allegations, pointing out that there have been no legal disputes regarding the property in question for over three decades. He clarified that the land was purchased from Shyamsundar Puljal, son of P.V. Hanumanth Rao, through a legitimate sale deed in 2016. Moreover, he highlighted that no new construction has taken place on the land since its acquisition.

Expressing dismay at the lack of prior legal notices or attempts to seek clarification, Mr. Kumar denounced the forgery complaint as politically motivated. He asserted his readiness to face any legal scrutiny, reaffirming the legality of the property transaction . The BRS leader condemned what he perceived as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of the party.

