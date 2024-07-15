ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP Madhu Yashki justifies BRS MLA defections as a protective measure 

Published - July 15, 2024 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Former MP and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud claimed that the Congress had not actively encouraged defections but had to accept BRS MLAs into their ranks due to BRS’s attempts to destabilize the government. “If somebody tries to kill you, you should at least protect yourself,” he said about the defections, adding that the Congress had not promised ministerial posts to any BRS MLA.

During an informal chat with media personnel at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Madhu Yashki attributed the defections to the alleged arrogance of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), which he claimed had alienated the BRS MLAs. According to Mr. Goud, these MLAs felt humiliated by KCR and joined the Congress. He also noted that KCR was still unable to accept Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister. On the caste census, he said that Rahul Gandhi was for the BC census. “We want to provide employment opportunities to BCs, unlike KCR, who wants them to remain in their caste-based occupations,” Mr. Goud stated.

He argued that the postponement of the DSC exam would further delay the recruitment process and accused BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao of encouraging agitations for the postponement to benefit coaching centres.

