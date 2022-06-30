Former MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy to join BJP

Former TRS Chevella MP K. Visweshwar Reddy has announced that he will be joining the BJP on July 2 or 3 in the presence of the national president J.P.Nadda Home Minister Amit Shah and others during the national executive meeting of the party on Thursday.

Talking to the media at his residence, he said the decision has been taken as he has come to the conclusion, after having discussions with his constituency people, that the BJP is the only party which is in a position to defeat the TRS led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The downfall of the TRS has already begun and the victory of former finance minister Eatala Rajendra in the bypoll to the Huzurabad constituency has only confirmed the slide and any other byelection in TS will further expose that, he claimed.

The TRS Government may have built T-Hub and other such infrastructure facilities in the capital region but the rural areas are in continuous neglect, he charged. Mr. Reddy stated that he was ready to take up any responsibility offered by the party but he was keen to contest the next parliamentary polls.

He had also earlier written to Mr. Shah seeking probe into the Kaleshwaram irrigation project and other scams of the government.