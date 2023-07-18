Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son booked for attempt to murder, riot and house trespass

July 18, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC working president and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son and his friends were booked for house trespass, riots and attempted murder by the Hussaini Alam police following a clash between them and a family in the locality during the early hours of Monday.

Police said that they received a complaint from Avulagadda Madhukar Yadav, 43, wherein he stated that at about 3:30 a.m., he heard about a petty quarrel at his father-in-law C. Prakash Yadav’s parking lot area and went to check. “He stated that during the local Bonalu procession, petty issues were raised, following which Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son Arvind alias Tillu broke a beer bottle on Yadav’s nephew Srikanth’s head. The crowd was then dispersed by the elders,” said the police.

However, it was further alleged that at around 5 a.m., while Yadav and his family were home, Arvind, along with his friends Gopal, Naresh, Mohsin and others, barged in with wooden sticks and bricks. “They broke furniture and also beat up the family members, which resulted in Yadav’s brother Manohar sustaining grave head injury. The family also complained that chains, lockets and rings worn by them were also taken away by the group,” added the police.

As per the complaint, cases were booked under Sections 147, 148, 455, 307 R/w 149 of the IPC.