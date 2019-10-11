Former MLC K.R. Amos dead

Senior Telangana movement leader and former MLC K.R.Amos passed away at his residence on Thursday night after prolonged illness.

The two-time MLC was 76-years-old and a popular figure during the first phase of separate Telangana agitation in 1969. He was the president of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association and spearheaded the statehood movement in 1969, leading to his dismissal from government service.

An active employees union leader, Amos later joined the Congress and rose to become the APCC general secretary. A fearless leader, who championed the cause of separate Telangana in 1969 and again from 2000 onwards, he was elected to the Legislative Council in 2007 and 2009. He along with a group of Congress MLCs mounted pressure on the Congress high command to concede the long pending demand of statehood.

After the 2014 election, when TRS came to power, Amos along with four other MLCs joined the ruling party.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expresse deep condolences on his demise and remembered the contribution made by late Amose during Telangana freedom struggle and his freedom spirit with selflessness. Mr. Rao conveyed heartfelt condolences to the departed leaders family members.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, former MP B.Vinod Kumar and others condoled his death.