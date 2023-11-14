Former MLAs campaign in a once-saffron stronghold in Amberpet

November 14, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

A day after Deepavali festival and even before the municipal sanitation workers swept away the left over burnt-out crackers remains and tonnes of paper/cardboard remnants, the saffron brigade descended on Premnagar, Azadnagar, Vaninagar and environs under the Amberpet Assembly constituency on Monday morning.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy had represented the constituency thrice before getting defeated to TRS/BRS Kaleru Venkatesh in the 2018 elections. The party has chosen former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister C. Krishna Yadav, who himself had represented the erstwhile Himayatnagar Assembly constituency twice, this time.

Mr. Yadav, after being in the political wilderness for many years, joined the BRS, quit being denied the party ticket and joined the BJP just a month ago. The duo accompanied by a strong contingent of party activists preceded by a drum beaters’ troupe walked together to campaign on Monday.

Most residents in these areas seem to be familiar with them and elderly persons too came out to greet them with folded hands as a campaign pamphlet was handed over indicating the date of voting amid cries of “Vote for the BJP...vote for Lotus” and hailing Mr. Kishan Reddy’s leadership as the entourage moved into bylanes.

The BJP chief was clear in his approach and pointed out the many civic works taken up during his term as the MLA. “This has been a strong constituency for us. I had built 21 schools, one hostel for the Backward Classes, three public libraries, 100 plus community halls and electric substations. We have taken steps to prevent flooding during rains. What has the BRS done in the last five years?,” he questioned in an interaction with the media.

Mr. Reddy said the BRS had no right to seek people’s support after failing to provide the promised two-bedroom housing, jobs for the unemployed, BC Bandhu, Girijan Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, ration cards, not filling up 25,000 vacant teachers posts, Ayushman Bharat medical insurance and so on.

“A double-engine government here and the Centre can only get Telangana out of financial distress and towards the development path,” he said. Seeking vote for Mr. Yadav, he warned that voting for the Congress Party would only cause more misery. Mr. Yadav echoed the BJP chief’s words and charged that there has been no development in the last few years and recalled his association with the people and his contribution in developing parks, building roads, organising medical camps, etc.

